Child swallows pen tip, airlifted by helicopter

A child was rushed to hospital by medical helicopter after swallowing a metal pen tip during a school break. The foreign body entered the right bronchus of the lung and posed a risk of serious breathing difficulties.

The child was admitted to the hospital in Razlog, where their condition was assessed by Dr. Mariana Botkova, head of the pediatric department. Due to the risk of complications, an emergency transfer to a specialized medical facility was arranged, where the metal object could be removed.

Bad weather changed the route

The medical helicopter was initially supposed to take the child to Sofia. Due to unfavorable weather conditions, the route was changed to Plovdiv.

„I initially arranged air transport to Sofia, but due to bad weather conditions, the helicopter was diverted to Plovdiv,“ explained Dr. Mariana Botkova.

The child is now in stable condition. No further details about the removal of the metal tip have been provided.

Sources: nova.bg