CCP imposes €35,000 fines on two retail chains for misleading promotions

The Commission for Consumer Protection (CCP) has imposed two €35,000 fines on two major retail chains for applying unfair commercial practices that had already been banned. The violations were established during inspections following consumer complaints and concern discrepancies between what was promised to customers and the actual conditions at the time of purchase.

In one case, a package of chicken was offered at a discounted price of €3.04, but €4.34 was charged at the checkout. Thus, instead of the advertised discount, the regular price was charged during the test purchase—€1.30 more, or nearly 43% above the stated promotional price. The lower price on the label attracts attention and may be decisive in the choice of product. However, when it is not applied at the checkout, the consumer is misled about the actual cost of the purchase and the advertised price advantage.

In the other chain, an advertised offer for a non-food product was promoted through thousands of brochures, but only two units of the product had been supplied to the inspected store. Both were sold on the first day of the four-day campaign. During the remaining days, consumers were attracted by the advertisement but were unable to purchase the featured product at that location. The inspection established a significant discrepancy between the scale of the advertising and the two units made available. No evidence was provided of objective reasons for the insufficient availability, nor of an equivalent product being offered at the advertised price.

In both cases, effective orders issued by the chairman of the CCP prohibiting the respective unfair practices were already in force against the retailers, but the practices continued to be applied. The corresponding penalty notices have therefore also been issued. They are subject to appeal.

The CCP reminds consumers that advertised discounts must be applied at the time of purchase, while promotional offers must be backed by reasonable stock levels in proportion to the duration and scale of the campaign. Consumers who find a difference between the price on the label and the amount charged at the checkout may submit a report to the Commission, attaching the receipt and a photo of the advertised price.

The CCP consumer hotline is 0700 111 22, while the complaints office in Sofia is located at 1 “Vrabcha” Street and is open from 9:00 to 17:30.