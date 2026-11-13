Protest against Sofia District Heating blocks intersection

Residents of various Sofia neighborhoods held a protest against „Toplofikatsiya - Sofia“ and blocked the intersection of „Dimitar Peshev“ and „Obikolna“ streets. Traffic in the area is being regulated by police.

The dissatisfied citizens claim they have been without hot water for three months. With the onset of cold weather, they are also facing a lack of central heating, the Bulgarian National Television reported.

Ongoing repairs and the digging up of streets and spaces between residential buildings have added to the problems with heat supply. According to residents, this is causing serious inconvenience without any visible progress.

The protesters are calling for urgent action by the responsible institutions, specific deadlines for the completion of the repairs, and the restoration of normal heat supply.

Sources: bntnews.bg