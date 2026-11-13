After the Controversial Statement: Kaufland Bulgaria Replaces Managing Board Chairman Mihail Petrov

Kaufland Bulgaria is changing its head. Mihail Petrov is leaving the company as Chairman of the Management Board with immediate effect, while the position will be taken over by Petya Vladimirova, the current member of the Management Board and Director of the Central Departments Directorate.

The company said the change was made against the backdrop of the public debate surrounding the proceedings of the Commission for Protection of Competition (CPC), as well as due to Petrov’s public statements in recent days.

“We expressly distance ourselves from these statements,” said Frank Schumann, Chairman of Kaufland’s Management Board. According to him, the tone used and the historical comparisons do not correspond to the values, culture and principles of Kaufland and the Schwarz Group.

The company apologized to its customers, the Bulgarian public and the institutions for the “impression created and the inappropriate comparisons”. Schumann stressed that Kaufland and its employees stand for respect, reliability and constructive dialogue.

Petya Vladimirova Takes Over Management

Vladimirova has been part of the corporate group since August 2007. During this period, she held various management positions in the Sales and Expansion divisions and took part in the development of Kaufland Bulgaria.

“We are very pleased that an experienced manager, Petya Vladimirova, is taking the helm of Kaufland Bulgaria,” said Frank Schumann. He described her approach as focused on stability, continuity and reliability.

Company Maintains Its Position on the Proceedings

The change in management does not alter Kaufland Bulgaria’s position on the proceedings before the CPC. The company categorically rejects the allegations of unfair trading practices and says it will defend its arguments through the legal process before the competent courts.

The CPC announced that it had established violations in three proceedings and imposed sanctions on Kaufland Bulgaria totaling EUR 75,653,706. According to the commission, the case concerns unfair trading practices in relations with Bulgarian food producers. The decisions are subject to judicial review.

Kaufland said it would continue to fulfill its commitments as one of the country’s major employers and maintain its relations with customers and suppliers, including many Bulgarian producers.

Sources: mediapool.bg, bntnews.bg, bta.bg