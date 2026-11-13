Over 200 kg of mercury still stored in a warehouse in Pernik

More than 200 kilograms of pure mercury and other dangerous chemicals have remained for over two years in a sealed warehouse in Pernik. The dangerous substances were discovered at the end of May 2024, but despite the reports filed and the ongoing investigation, they have still not been removed. The warehouse is sealed, but its doors are broken, and a strong smell of chemicals continues to emanate from the premises, bTV reports.

The owners of the warehouses have repeatedly alerted the institutions about the risk. Their lawyer, Petar Petrov, says it is not known exactly what substances are inside or how they might react in the event of natural disasters.

“We do not know all of the substances that are inside, either. We do not know how they will react during storms or floods, which are beyond my clients’ control. They have been storing them in good faith and have provided security to prevent any harm from occurring,” Petar Petrov says.

The Pernik District Prosecutor’s Office is continuing its investigation into the case. The prosecution has instructed the Minister of Environment and Water to take urgent action within its remit. The ministry appealed the order, but the appeal was rejected, meaning that the state must arrange for the removal of the dangerous substances.

“This problem must be resolved, also taking into account the proximity of the Struma River. I do not want consequences to arise because of the state’s inaction,” the owners’ lawyer says.

Mercury, cyanide and liquid labelled “Poison” seized

The Ministry of Environment and Water explains that after the permit was revoked, the former tenant was obliged to clear out the waste, but this did not happen. During inspections carried out since 2024, more than 95 kilograms of hazardous substances have been seized, including mercury and cyanide.

Six barrels containing a total of 218 litres of liquid labelled “Poison” were also found on site. According to the Ministry of Environment and Water, the former tenant stated that he would not take any action to clear out the waste.

The Environment Ministry describes the case as unprecedented and says it will comply with the prosecutors’ orders. The hazardous waste is expected to be treated in an environmentally sound manner at the state’s expense, even though under the law the responsibility lies with the company.

The ministry уточняват, че при извършвания мониторинг на околната среда не са установени превишения на нормите за безопасност.