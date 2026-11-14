Crash closes the E79 in both directions near Montana

A crash has closed the section of road I-1 between Montana and Krapchene, part of the E79 route, in both directions. The incident occurred shortly before midnight in the direction of Vratsa, and the restriction was introduced at kilometre 113, the Road Infrastructure Agency reported.

“Traffic on road I-1 Montana – Vratsa, in the Montana – Krapchene section at km 113, has been temporarily restricted in both directions due to a crash.”

Passenger cars are being diverted via Montana, Blagovo, Berkovitsa, Spanchevtsi, Varshets and Stoyanovo, from where traffic returns to road I-1 towards Vratsa. The route Montana – Boychinovtsi – Krivodol – Vratsa is indicated as another alternative.

Heavy goods vehicles, as well as vehicles with trailers, semi-trailers and caravans, are waiting at the scene. Traffic in the area is being regulated by the Traffic Police.

According to information from travellers, there is a jackknifed truck at the scene, blocking the roadway. At present, there is no confirmed information about any injuries, the causes of the crash or when traffic will be restored.

Sources: bntnews.bg