Over 1,100 reports of damage after strong winds across the country – OVERVIEW

Over 1,100 reports of damage caused by strong winds were received on the 112 emergency number by 7:00 p.m. on November 13, bTV reported. By noon, there had been 715 reports, while another 434 were added between 12:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. From 6:00 p.m. on November 12 to 12:00 p.m. on November 13, the total number of calls reached 873, BNT reported.

The reports concerned fallen trees and branches on roadways and cars, torn-off sections of roofs and facades, scattered sheets of metal, and power outages. Most calls came from Sofia – 496 by noon. Montana followed with 64 reports, Varna with 55, Kardzhali with 47, Burgas with 30, and Ruse with 23.

State of emergency declared in Vratsa and Elin Pelin

A state of emergency was declared in Vratsa due to wind gusts exceeding 110 km/h. Dozens of trees and branches fell in the city, sheets of metal were torn off, and roofs, facade insulation, solar panels, and cars were damaged. Fallen branches on the railway line between Vratsa and Mezdra temporarily disrupted train services.

According to the Bulgarian National Radio, two people sought medical attention at the Vratsa hospital after being injured by flying objects. Power supplies in the municipalities of Vratsa and Mezdra have been restored, and train services have returned to normal.

“The damage is extensive, and the situation is dangerous,” Vratsa Mayor Kalin Kamenov said.

A partial state of emergency was also declared in the municipality of Elin Pelin at 12:00 p.m. on November 13. According to the municipality, strong winds damaged public buildings and other facilities, while a tree fell in the City Park. Deputy Mayor Nikolay Pleshtov told the Bulgarian National Radio that private homes were also affected, including roofs and tiles.

Damage along the Black Sea coast and in other areas

In Burgas, seven reports were filed about fallen trees and four about toppled street lighting poles. Two cars were damaged, but no people were injured. Wind gusts in the city reached 115 km/h, the municipality told the Bulgarian News Agency.

In the Yambol region, police received more than 10 reports of damage. Fallen trees were removed from the road between the villages of Voden and Malko Sharkovo, while a metal pole fell near Zimnitsa. Trees also fell on the road between Dupnitsa and Sapareva Banya, where crews also removed branches hanging over the power transmission network.

Sources: bntnews.bg, bnrnews.bg, btvnovinite.bg