Road Conditions: Repairs, Borders and Mountain Weather

Traffic is normal at all border crossings with Romania, Greece, Turkey, Serbia and the Republic of North Macedonia. However, the Oryahovo–Bechet and Svishtov–Zimnich ferry connections are temporarily out of service because of the low water level of the Danube River.

Passenger cars and minibuses weighing up to 3.5 tonnes are allowed to pass through the Rudозem, Zlatograd, Makaza and Ivaylovgrad crossings. Passenger cars, buses and freight vehicles are allowed to pass through Kulata, Ilinden and Kapitan Petko Voyvoda. „Traffic is normal at all border crossings,“ the General Directorate of Border Police states.

Repairs on the Trakia and Hemus motorways

On Saturday, between 7:30 and 17:00, the pavement of the Trakia Motorway is being repaired between the 87th and 89th kilometres in Pazardzhik Province, in the direction of Burgas. The active lane is closed, and vehicles are passing only in the overtaking lane.

The major repair of the Topli Dol Tunnel on the Hemus Motorway is also continuing. Temporary restrictions for heavy goods vehicles weighing more than 12 tonnes on the section between the Sofia exit and the Botevgrad road junction have been scheduled. The next restriction will be on Sunday between 14:00 and 21:00 for trucks travelling towards Sofia, while on Monday between 7:00 and 9:00 the movement of heavy goods vehicles will be stopped in both directions.

According to information released by the Road Infrastructure Agency, traffic in both tunnel tubes is expected to be temporarily restored around 18 December for Christmas and New Year travel. After 11 January 2027, the restriction in the tube towards Sofia is expected to be reinstated, while the projected completion date for the repairs is April 2027.

Rain and snow in the mountains

The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology has issued a yellow warning for significant rainfall in the far southeastern areas of Burgas and Yambol provinces, where between 20 and 35 litres per square metre are expected.

There will be rain in the mountains, changing to snow above 1,700 metres. Moderate to strong northwesterly winds will blow, with maximum temperatures reaching around 7 degrees at 1,200 metres and around 3 degrees at 2,000 metres. A snow cover of 10 centimetres has been recorded on Mount Botev.

Fire service and Traffic Police reports

Over the past 24 hours, Fire Safety and Civil Protection units responded to 507 incidents and dealt with 114 fires. One person died and one was injured in the fires. A total of 383 rescue and assistance operations were registered, three of them following road accidents.

The latest report published by the Ministry of Interior recorded 13 serious road accidents on 12 November, with 14 people injured and no fatalities. In Sofia, 28 minor accidents and one serious accident were registered, in which two people were injured.

During the specialised police operation to enforce the Road Traffic Act, conducted from 6 to 13 November, 108 452 motor vehicles and 128 578 drivers and passengers were checked. A total of 30 443 penalty notices and 2398 administrative violation reports were issued.

Sources: fakti.bg, cross.bg, bnrnews.bg