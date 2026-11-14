35 injured remain in hospital after crash near Zimnitsa

35 injured people remain in hospital after the two pile-ups near the “Zimnitsa” road interchange on the Trakia Motorway. Three of them are in serious condition, while the rest are being monitored by medical teams. Twelve people died in the crashes, which occurred in both directions of the motorway, and 86 vehicles were involved.

Fifteen people are being treated at Dr Ivan Seliminski Hospital in Sliven, all of them in stable condition. Another six injured people are at the Military Hospital in the city. Five people have been admitted in Yambol, one of whom remains in serious condition. Two are being treated at the Military Medical Academy in Sofia. Patients continue to receive treatment in Burgas, including one person whose life is in danger. Some of those admitted are expected to be discharged after assessment by doctors.

Investigation in active phase

The investigation has been taken over by the National Investigation Service under the supervision of the Yambol District Prosecutor’s Office. So far, more than 50 witnesses have been questioned, with further interviews to follow involving eyewitnesses, the first people to arrive at the scene and injured people who are now able to give testimony.

Expert assessments are being commissioned to clarify the sequence of the impacts, the speed of the vehicles, the distance between them, the condition of the road and the drivers’ ability to react to a sudden reduction in visibility. A key focus of the investigation is also the causal link between the actions of the individual drivers and the deaths or injuries of the victims.

“At this stage of the investigation, no evidence has been gathered to bring charges against a specific person,” said Yambol District Prosecutor Doychin Doychev. According to him, the case is in an active phase and a large volume of evidence and expert assessments is yet to be analysed.

Speed and drivers’ reactions under investigation

Investigators are examining the reports of dense fog, but it is not, by itself, being accepted as an conclusively established cause of the tragedy. The prosecution is gathering evidence about the conduct of each driver individually.

According to preliminary data, some of those involved were travelling at excessive speed, while no visible skid marks were found for some of the vehicles. These circumstances are subject to verification through expert assessments and do not constitute a final finding of guilt. Once the necessary actions have been completed, the prosecution will assess whether there are grounds for bringing charges.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg, bntnews.bg