Army columns head to Koren

Personnel and military equipment from the Land Forces will travel along the national road network from their permanent bases to the Koren training ground. The movement is linked to the participation of military formations in the multinational tactical exercise “Thrace 26”, the Ministry of Defence said.

The convoys will be accompanied by teams from the Military Police Service.

Part of a multinational exercise

“The convoys will be escorted by teams from the Military Police Service.”

“Thrace 26” involves military formations from Bulgaria and allied forces. As part of the preparations, on 7 November personnel and military equipment of the Turkish Armed Forces moved to the Novo Selo training ground.

Turkish military personnel are taking part in the exercise as part of NATO’s multinational battlegroup in Bulgaria. Regarding the upcoming movement to Koren, the Ministry of Defence did not provide specific routes, the number of personnel, or the type and quantity of equipment being transported.

Sources: bta.bg