Sofia to collect waste and wash the Lyulin Tunnel

Sofia Municipality is organizing the final autumn edition of the “MaGaTa Fest”, and several days later it will restrict traffic in the Lyulin transport tunnel for scheduled washing.

The mobile point for the free disposal of waste will be set up on November 14 in the Krasna Polyana district – at 25 Osvobozhdenie St., in the parking lot next to the district administration. Residents will be able to use it between 09:00 and 15:00.

This is the sixth edition of the initiative for the season. According to Sofia Municipality, more than 70 tonnes of household waste have so far been collected in the districts visited by the mobile points. “We invite residents of the Krasna Polyana district and the neighboring neighborhoods to clear out their homes and hand over unwanted items for separate collection,” the municipality said.

What types of waste will be accepted

Residents will be able to dispose of old furniture, sofas, mattresses and cabinets, as well as obsolete household appliances and electronics. Car tires and hazardous household waste will also be accepted – medicines, mercury thermometers, paints, varnishes, chemicals and cleaning products, as well as batteries and accumulators.

The organizers will also collect textiles, shoes and packaging made of paper, plastic and metal. Visitors will also be able to take part in the “Leave and Take” exchange bazaar, organized in cooperation with the Reto - Nadezhda Association.

Sofia Municipality plans for the initiative to become a permanent one in 2027, with around five editions scheduled in each district of Sofia.

Night-time closure of the Lyulin Tunnel

On November 17 and 18, a tanker truck and hose will be used to wash Tsaritsa Yoanna Blvd. in the section between Dr. Petar Dertliev Blvd. and Vardar Blvd., known as the Lyulin transport tunnel.

The work will be carried out between 00:30 and 04:30. During this period, motor vehicles will be prohibited from entering the section, with an exception for buses on night route N1.

A temporary traffic organization will be introduced and the necessary road signs will be installed. The Sofia Inspectorate will monitor the site and urges drivers to comply with the restrictions and drive with increased caution.

Sources: dariknews.bg