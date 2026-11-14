Traffic at the Borders Is Normal: See the Current Situation at Border Checkpoints

Traffic is moving normally at the border crossings and border checkpoints across the country, the General Directorate of Border Police reported. The data is current as of 6:00 a.m.

“Traffic is moving normally at the border crossings and border checkpoints”, the General Directorate of Border Police stated.

At the border with Romania, traffic is normal at all checkpoints. The Oryahovo–Bechet and Svishtov–Zimnicea ferry connections remain suspended due to the low level of the Danube River. Travelers using these routes should plan an alternative route.

Traffic is also moving normally at all border crossings with Greece. Passenger cars and minibuses weighing up to 3.5 tons are allowed to pass through Rudозem, Zlatograd, Makaza and Ivaylovgrad. Passenger cars, buses and trucks are allowed to pass through Kulata, Ilinden and Kapitan Petko Voyvoda.

No difficulties have been reported in traffic at the border checkpoints with Turkey, Serbia and the Republic of North Macedonia.

Sources: bta.bg, bgnes.bg