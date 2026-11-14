Rosen Plevneliev: This government is pushing us into Russia and Turkey’s fold

“Bulgaria is now somewhere in the middle of nowhere. A country that is outside the 40 that categorically signed the principles of peace and security for Europe,” Rosen Plevneliev, President of Bulgaria (2012–2017), said on “This Saturday”

“There are 44 countries in Europe. Of these, three are currently problematic with regard to this declaration of the principles of security and peace – Russia, Turkey and Bulgaria. In other words, we are in the same group as Russia and Turkey – congratulations to all Bulgarians!” he said.

In his words, the government talks about peace because people want to hear that word. But, according to him, they are not working for it.

“I am referring to Yotova, because my great disappointment is that at least she could have distanced herself from Radev after the enormous blunder that was made in Dublin, for which I am calling for the government’s resignation. It is pushing us into Russia and Turkey’s fold. Yotova was obliged to distance herself,” Plevneliev said.

“I will sincerely congratulate her if she does this and at least somewhat washes away the shame of what is happening,” he added.

Source: https://btvnovinite.bg/predavania/tazi-sabota-i-nedelia/rosen-plevneliev-iskam-ostavkata-na-pravitelstvoto-to-ni-vkarva-v-kosharata-na-rusija-i-turcija.html?campaignsrc=clipboard