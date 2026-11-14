Kostadinov: At this rate, “Progressive Bulgaria” will soon be fighting to enter parliament

“There is nothing hesitant about it. The declaration has been signed, and there is nothing surprising about that, since the Bulgarian government fully shares the principles guiding the European Commission.” This was commented on the “This Saturday” programme by the leader of the “Vazrazhdane” party, Kostadin Kostadinov, regarding the declaration which Prime Minister Rumen Radev said Bulgaria had supported, albeit with a reservation concerning its preamble.

“This reservation is for Bulgarian citizens, who are already finding it difficult to tolerate the lies of the government. It is solely for domestic political use. In practice, this reservation leads to nothing except yet another attempt to deceive them—forgive me for the harsh expression. The citizens who put their trust in Mr Radev six months ago did so not so that he could take part in such declarations, but so that he could condemn them. It is precisely for this reason that we are witnessing yet another attempt to sit on two chairs in Brussels,” Kostadinov commented.

“The economies of the eurozone and the European Union as a whole are stagnating. The problems facing the German economy, which is Europe's engine, are extremely severe and very serious. As a result, a recession is looming, along with very serious problems for the survival of Europe's major companies. Incidentally, we can see this ourselves at the moment in the European Commission's desperate attempts to halt, by every anti-market means, the rise of Chinese companies, which are finding an increasingly significant place in the European market. But this cannot happen,” he said.

Drones

“The drone that was filmed and which, incidentally, was identified is Ukrainian. There are, of course, two views—whether it is a ‘Magura’ or a modification of the ‘Magura’ that is more modern. This is because one drone has an outboard engine, while the other does not. But in this case, that is not particularly important. The drone is the only one that was recorded. The others were neither recorded nor were any remains of them found. And that is precisely why it cannot be said what they are,” commented Kostadin Kostadinov.

“Now, whatever has been found along the shores has been washed ashore by the sea. Because military action is taking place in the Black Sea. And if you look at a physical-geographical map of the Black Sea, you will see that the currents flow in a particular direction. Everything that happens in the northern Black Sea region—by northern Black Sea region I mean what is located along the shores of Ukraine and Russia—sooner or later reaches the shores of Romania, the shores of Bulgaria and finally the Bosphorus. Because that is the direction of the current,” the political leader pointed out.

Source: https://btvnovinite.bg/predavania/tazi-sabota-i-nedelia/kostadinov-mnogo-skoro-kakto-sa-go-podkarali-progresivna-balgarija-shte-se-borjat-za-vlizane-v-parlamenta.html?campaignsrc=clipboard