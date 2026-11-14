“Topli Dol” Tunnel to Open in December, but There Is an Important Detail for Drivers

The “Topli Dol” Tunnel is expected to be temporarily opened at the beginning of December. The repairs will then continue, while the detour through the Arabakonak Pass is expected to be completed in the meantime. The aim is to have an alternative route available in the event of another closure.

This was announced by Minister of Regional Development and Public Works Ivan Shishkov. According to him, the contract for the repairs was signed in the second half of 2023, and it provides for temporary traffic management to be carried out through the other tunnel tube.

The contract does not include a detour through the Arabakonak Pass. Shishkov clarified that the pass is not a state road but a municipal one, which, in his opinion, is among the reasons for the delay.

Road safety plans following the crashes on the “Trakia” Motorway

The regional development minister also commented on the two fatal chain-reaction crashes on the “Trakia” Motorway near the “Zimnitsa” road junction. According to him, all initial data indicate that the road was in good condition, and that excessive speed was the cause of the accidents.

Shishkov said that the construction of intelligent early-warning systems on the motorways and a unified structure for the digital control of traffic in real time is planned for 2027. According to him, the system should allow a response even before an accident has occurred.

“It is not only about the fog and weather conditions, but when it is established that a driver is driving too fast or behaving illogically along the entire route, they should be stopped by Ministry of Interior officers,” Ivan Shishkov said.

He rejected claims that the section near “Zimnitsa” had not been treated for winter conditions. The minister pointed out that the temperature had been three degrees, while such treatment is carried out at temperatures below zero. According to him, an official winter maintenance regime was not declared, as this would have resulted in payments to the maintenance companies regardless of whether there was snow.

Projects for New Motorways

Shishkov described as a reform the intention to design all motorways in 2027 to a level that would allow the pursuit of public-private partnerships and the granting of concessions.

The routes mentioned include the section through Petrohan, with the possibility of a road between Montana and Sofia; the “Rila” Motorway, which is intended to connect the “Hemus,” “Trakia” and “Struma” motorways; the Ruse–Makaza route; and the “Black Sea” Motorway.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg