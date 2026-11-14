Investigators appeal to eyewitnesses of the “Trakia” motorway crash – more witnesses sought

Investigators are searching for more eyewitnesses to the serious chain-reaction crash on the “Trakia” motorway, in which 12 people died. The investigators are calling on people who witnessed the incident or have recordings to come forward and assist.

There is still no leading theory about the causes of the incident. All possible hypotheses are being examined, while the evidence collected so far is insufficient to bring charges against the detained and later released Romanian truck driver.

“There is no leading theory. The case may end without any suspects being charged, but it may also end with several defendants,” lead investigator Yasen Todorov told BNT.

Around 50 forensic medical examinations

The medical records of the injured have been requested from the healthcare facilities. Most of the forensic medical examinations have already been commissioned, while the remaining ones are expected to be assigned next week. Their total number is around 50.

The collection of camera footage and information from various technical devices is also continuing. The main body of evidence in the case is expected to be collected next week, while the questioning of witnesses is expected to be completed within a month.

The displaced vehicles complicate the analysis

Mариан Маринов, acting director of the National Investigation Service, pointed out that each impact changed the position of the vehicles, thereby complicating the reconstruction of the sequence of collisions.

“The displacement changes the preceding road traffic accident. It is extremely difficult,” said Marian Marinov.

The investigators did not commit to a deadline for completing the case. According to them, the analyses must clarify the mechanism of the crash and the possible responsibility of those involved.

Sources: bntnews.bg