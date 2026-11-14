NATO aircraft circle Bulgaria: monitoring potential threats

NATO AWACS aircraft are conducting flights over Bulgaria, monitoring activity in the air and at sea and assisting Bulgarian fighter jets in carrying out their missions.

AWACS are aircraft for airborne early warning and control. NATO described them as “eyes in the sky over Bulgaria” in a publication by the Alliance, accompanied by photographs of the airborne early warning and control forces.

“By working together, the Allies can detect potential threats in time and respond quickly to ensure the security of NATO’s airspace,” the Alliance said.

The publication does not identify any specific air threat over Bulgaria. It states that monitoring and coordination with Bulgarian fighter jets are part of efforts to track potential risks and protect NATO’s airspace.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg