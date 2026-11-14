Grim news: Death toll from horrific crash on the Trakia Motorway rises to 13

The death toll from the horrific chain-reaction crash on the “Trakia” Motorway has risen to 13. The latest victim was a 42-year-old man from Elhovo, who had been admitted to the “Deva Maria” Hospital in Burgas.

The man was in critical condition and had suffered severe injuries incompatible with life. Despite the efforts of the medical teams and the treatment provided, he died.

Investigators continue to search for more witnesses to the serious road accident. The new information about the injured man's death was reported by Bulgarian National Television.

Sources: bntnews.bg