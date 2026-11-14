Nearly 3 tonnes of food seized in Kardzhali: serious violations found during inspection

More than 2.7 tonnes of food were seized from a truck in Kardzhali during a joint inspection by inspectors from the Regional Food Safety Directorate and the police. The inspection was carried out following a request for assistance from the local police station.

The amount included 1,180.65 kg of products of animal origin and 1,523.45 kg of food of non-animal origin. They included yellow cheese, cheeses and other dairy products, honey, chicken, olives, stuffed cabbage leaves, vegetable oils, nuts, sauces, seasonings and spices.

Violations in transport and labelling

The inspection found that the truck had not been registered in accordance with the Food Act. It did not have the required refrigeration equipment or temperature-control system.

No accompanying documents proving the origin and shelf life of the food were presented. Some of the products had expired, while others lacked the mandatory identification mark and information in Bulgarian.

According to the driver, the food originated from Turkey. The information about its origin was provided by him and was not accompanied by the necessary documents.

The food will be destroyed

Inspectors from the Regional Food Safety Directorate in Kardzhali drew up a report establishing an administrative violation. The seized products will be sent for destruction.

“The food has been seized and will be sent for destruction,” the Bulgarian Food Safety Agency said.

Sources: nova.bg