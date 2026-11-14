The investigation into the serious crash on the Trakia Motorway, in which 13 people lost their lives, is continuing. Investigators have requested all available documentation from hospitals in Sliven, Yambol and Burgas. The reason is to commission forensic medical examinations of the injured people. Most of the forensic medical examinations of the injured have been commissioned, while the remaining ones will be commissioned next week. This was announced by the investigative authorities in an update on the case.
13 victims on the Trakia Motorway: Investigators still have no leading theory about the tragedy
13 victims on the Trakia Motorway: Investigators still have no leading theory about the tragedy
Nov 14, 2026 15:43 50