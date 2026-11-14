Drivers protest ban on trucks along the Yakoruda–Yundola road

Heavy goods vehicle drivers from Razlog, Belitsa, Yakoruda and the surrounding area staged a protest for the second consecutive week over the ban on trucks along the Yakoruda–Yundola road. The restriction was introduced by the Road Infrastructure Agency because of a landslide that became active two weeks ago, while reinforcement works are still under way.

Hauliers are using detour routes through Dospat, Satovcha and Sarnitsa. They say this adds around two hours to the journey and increases fuel and road toll costs.

“Instead of making two trips, you make one. And we have already paid the toll fees in advance,” one of the protesting drivers said.

The drivers point out that they cannot travel at more than 40–50 kilometres per hour along the detour route. They also warn of additional difficulties during snowfall, when, they say, traffic along the route could be brought to a complete standstill.

The ban is also affecting local businesses. “We cannot transport our goods, nor can we bring in materials for new products,” representatives of the hauliers said.

The protesters question the need for a complete ban on trucks. According to them, one of the lanes in the area is stable, while another section has also been backfilled; the drivers say it is located far from the landslide itself.

They are calling on the Road Infrastructure Agency to review the traffic arrangements until the reinforcement works are completed. So far, no change to the restriction has been announced, and it remains in force for the duration of the repair works.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg, bntnews.bg