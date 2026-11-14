Car overturns on the Kazanlak–Stara Zagora road

A car overturned onto its side after a crash on the Kazanlak–Stara Zagora road. Users on social media reported the incident, according to “Fokus.”

According to eyewitnesses, the vehicle crashed on its own. There is currently no information about any injuries. The information about the causes of the accident and the driver’s condition has not been confirmed by any institution.

Roadside assistance teams have been sent to the scene. Drivers in the area should proceed with increased caution and observe the speed limits.

Source: focus-news.net