Two earthquakes shook the Smolyan area

Two earthquakes were recorded in the Smolyan area this afternoon. The first tremor was recorded at 5:10 p.m. local time and had a magnitude of 2.6.

Its epicenter was located 10 kilometers north-northeast of Smolyan and 56 kilometers south-southeast of Plovdiv. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 2 kilometers.

About 10 minutes later, at 5:20 p.m., a second tremor was recorded. It had a magnitude of 3.5, while its epicenter was located 12 kilometers north-northeast of Smolyan and 55 kilometers south-southeast of Plovdiv. The depth was again 2 kilometers.

At present, there are no reports of injured people or material damage in the area.

NIGGG-BAS уточнява, че “данните за усетени земетресения не се актуализират в реално време”. Information on whether the tremors were felt may be supplemented as new reports are received.