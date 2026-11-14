Crash Hindered Traffic Before Gradevo on the Way to Bansko

A crash involving two passenger cars occurred before the village of Gradevo in the direction of Bansko. One of the vehicles spun onto the roadway in the collision, hindering traffic in the area.

Drivers reported the incident on social media, bTV News reported. According to the media outlet, the crash occurred about two hours before the publication.

There are no reports of serious injuries. Both vehicles sustained material damage, while the cause of the traffic accident has not yet been established.

Police and Road Infrastructure Agency teams were dispatched to the scene.