Ruse breaks nearly 50-year-old temperature record

Ruse broke a nearly 50-year-old temperature record after 27.4°C was measured in the city on November 13. The new value is 3.4 degrees higher than the previous record for the date.

It fell just one degree short of the highest temperature ever measured in Ruse during the entire month of November. The monthly record is 28.4°C, recorded in 1990. The data were cited by Meteo Balkans, while the information was published by “Fokus”.

Just one day later, the weather in the city changed sharply. At 8:00 a.m. on November 14, the station measured 8.4°C – 19 degrees below Friday’s maximum. By that time, the wind had already shifted to north-northeast, the sky was heavily overcast, and 4.7 liters of rain per square meter had fallen in three hours.

The bulletin of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology described the change as an “invasion of cold air”. At 9:11 a.m., the municipal “Peter Beron” station recorded 6.3°C, indicating that the cooling had continued after sunrise.

The water temperature in the Danube near Ruse was 12.4°C, according to the daily bulletin of the river agency. Thus, the river remained 4 degrees warmer than the air at 8:00 a.m.

The difference is explained by the different rates at which the air and the large body of water cool. The cold wind can quickly change the temperature over the city, while the river releases heat more slowly, and the water in the area is constantly moving downstream from the upper reaches.

A similar contrast was also recorded farther down the Bulgarian bank. In Svishtov, the air temperature was 8.2°C, while the water temperature was 12.5°C. In Silistra, 6°C was measured in the air and 12.3°C in the Danube.

Source: focus-news.net