Nearly 83 tonnes of leaves and green waste collected and transported in Sofia over the past two days

Nearly 83 tonnes of leaves and green waste have been collected and transported in Sofia over the past two days. Street sweeping continues despite the rainy weather, alongside waste collection activities and inspections of the drainage capacity of stormwater catch basins.

At the request of the Sofia Inspectorate, cleaning crews are clearing roadways, pavements and shared spaces. The collected leaves and green waste are transported to the Biological Treatment Facility in Han Bogrov, where they are processed into compost.

Inspections of the drainage capacity of stormwater catch basins, as well as scheduled maintenance, are continuing, with checks being conducted for accumulations of leaves and other debris around the grates that could obstruct the drainage of rainwater.

Alongside leaf collection in all districts, waste collection and transportation are continuing according to schedule, as are the collection and transportation of bulky waste.

The Sofia Inspectorate’s duty teams remain on site, conducting inspections and monitoring the quality of the assigned activities. Work continues actively, with additional cleaning activities being assigned where necessary.