Heavy Goods Traffic to Be Diverted via Petrohan Pass

Heavy goods vehicles weighing over 12 tonnes may be diverted via Petrohan Pass due to temporary restrictions on the Hemus Motorway. Berkovitsa Municipality issued the warning and urged drivers to proceed with increased caution and at an appropriate speed.

The restrictions were introduced by Order No. RD-11-554 of 13 November 2026 issued by the Road Infrastructure Agency. They are due to repair and restoration work on a structure connected to the Topli Dol transit road tunnel on the Hemus Motorway, at kilometre 39+487.

On certain days and during specific time intervals, the movement of heavy goods vehicles will be prohibited on sections of the motorway. In favourable weather conditions, they will be diverted via Petrohan Pass and national road II-16 along the Sofia – Svoge – Eliseyna route.

The planned diversion may lead to an increase in truck traffic on Road II-81 and in the area of the pass. This is particularly important for drivers travelling through Berkovitsa and using Petrohan as a link between northwestern Bulgaria and Sofia.

“Proceed with increased caution and at an appropriate speed through Petrohan Pass,” Berkovitsa Municipality warned.

The municipality reminded drivers to take into account the road conditions and the conditions at the pass. The diversion of heavy goods vehicles will be carried out only in suitable weather and within the framework of the temporary traffic management arrangements in force.