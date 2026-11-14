Ivan Yanev of Progressive Bulgaria: Around 35,000 pensioners work as personal assistants

Around 35,000 people of retirement age work as personal assistants under employment contracts, on which social security contributions are also assessed and paid. This was stated by Ivan Yanev, an MP from Progressive Bulgaria, after the bill to amend the personal assistance system was withdrawn.

According to him, the bill was a first step towards broader reform, but the government had failed to explain clearly enough what would change. The bill was withdrawn following a strong reaction from parents of children with disabilities and the opposition.

“We did not handle the communication well. That is why we withdrew the bill,” Ivan Yanev said.

One of the changes under discussion is the introduction of a special contract for personal assistants. Yanev pointed out that people of retirement age currently receive pensions, while social security contributions are also paid on their remuneration as assistants.

“The personal assistants themselves—around 35,000 of them—are people of retirement age who assist other people with disabilities. They, too, are employed under employment contracts. All social security contributions are paid. This is double payment,” the MP said.

According to him, the special contract would eliminate the need for these contributions for assistants who are already of retirement age. However, the proposal has not yet been finally adopted and is to be discussed.

The new type of contract could also expand the range of people who are entitled to provide care in exchange for remuneration. Yanev named civil servants and self-employed professionals as possible assistants who could care for their relatives.

Ivan Yanev explained that standard employment contracts for personal assistants can be for two, four, six or eight hours, but do not exceed eight hours per day. The special contract would allow care for people with severe disabilities to be paid for more than eight hours.

The rate specified is €5.24 per hour, while the total remuneration could be higher. Pensionable service would be preserved, but under this option contributions for maternity and sick leave, as well as entitlement to paid leave, would not be included.

The MP confirmed that there are discussions about allowing mothers of children with severe disabilities to retain their existing employment contracts, with the special contract serving as an additional option at their discretion.

The proposals will be discussed with experts from the Ministry of Social Policy, organizations of and for people with disabilities, and the National Council for People with Disabilities before being resubmitted.

Yanev also said that social spending was secured and funding for social benefits had been increased, despite the shortage of funds in the budget.