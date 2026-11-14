“Two by Two” Discusses Dangerous Roads and the 2027 Budget

The severe multi-vehicle crash on the “Trakia” motorway, in which 13 people were killed and more than 50 injured, was among the leading topics on the programme “Two by Two - Saturday Duel”. The discussion focused on the condition of the roads, infrastructure maintenance and responsibility for road safety.

The programme referred to a contract awarded by the Road Infrastructure Agency for the construction of 2.7 kilometres of the “Struma” motorway. According to the information presented, its value is 108 million euros, or nearly 40 million euros per kilometre. At the same time, Bulgaria remains among the countries with the highest number of road accident fatalities, with Romania and Croatia also mentioned in the report.

“We need public intolerance towards this madness!” This was one of the key points in the commentary on the reasons behind the persistently high number of serious accidents. The programme also called for greater responsibility from all road users.

The second main topic was the draft budget for 2027. The discussion was attended by Nikola Yankov, a former deputy minister of the economy and of transport and communications, and Deyan Vasilev, a financial consultant and member of the Management Board of the Association of Credit Intermediaries in Bulgaria.

The position of the participants who see positive signals in the budget of Galab Donev's cabinet was presented by Nikola Stoyanov and Petar Mishev. Stoyanov is a former caretaker minister of the economy, while Mishev is a long-serving economic expert at the Confederation of Independent Trade Unions in Bulgaria.

The debate brought together two related topics - the need for safer road infrastructure and the way in which the state plans to spend its funds in 2027.

Source: btvnovinite.bg