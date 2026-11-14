Slavi Trifonov calls for resignations at BNT following report on Trakia Motorway tragedy

The leader of “There Is Such a People” Slavi Trifonov has strongly criticised Bulgarian National Television over a report dedicated to the families of those killed in the serious crash on the Trakia Motorway. In a Facebook post, he expressed his outrage at the way the subject was presented in the public broadcaster’s main news bulletin.

His reaction was prompted by the news of the death of another victim of the incident – a 42-year-old man from Elhovo. Trifonov described the presentation of the subsequent report as inappropriate and lacking in compassion, saying that, in his view, it was announced in a neutral, almost cheerful tone that viewers would see how the victims’ loved ones continued their lives after their loss.

In his emotional comment, the ITN leader levelled serious accusations against the journalistic team and BNT’s management. He described the approach to the tragedy as evidence of a lack of humanity, professionalism and morality.

Trifonov is calling for immediate personnel changes at the television station. His demands include the dismissal of the journalist who prepared the report, the head of news and the head of Channel 1. He also called on BNT Director-General Milena Milotinova to resign.

In his post, Trifonov states that, as a viewer and taxpayer who funds the public broadcaster, he has the right to demand accountability for the content and the way it reaches the audience.

At the end of his comment, he admits that his emotions got the better of him, but stresses that he is deeply outraged by what has been happening recently.