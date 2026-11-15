Three killed in crash on the Dobrich–Balchik road

Three people were killed in a serious crash on the Dobrich – Balchik road, between the villages of Bezvoditsa and Primortsi. The accident occurred at around 22:00 on November 14, when a „BMW“ passenger car crashed into a roadside tree.

Three people were travelling in the car. Two of them died at the scene, while the third was initially taken to hospital. The injured person later died, bringing the death toll to three. The initial information about the crash was that two people had been killed and one injured.

The impact was severe, and the car was torn into three parts. Witnesses reported dense fog in the area and a lack of road markings following repair work. There is no confirmation as to whether these circumstances contributed to the accident.

The causes and circumstances surrounding the crash are yet to be clarified. Official information from the police is expected.

Sources: pronewsdobrich.bg