Mirchev: We will investigate claims that SANS pressured Mikhaylova

Ivaylo Mirchev stated that every detail of the case involving Iva Mikhaylova would be investigated following the publication of a video by journalist Stanislav Tsanov. It features recordings of conversations with Mikhaylova, who claims that representatives of SANS pressured her and linked assistance for her specialized rehabilitation to her media appearances.

“We have undertaken to investigate every detail and insist that SANS’s actions be investigated,” Mirchev wrote in a post cited by Focus. He pointed out that possible involvement by politicians, people from the ruling party and representatives of the security services would also be investigated.

What the video claims

According to Stanislav Tsanov’s account, he and Mikhaylova had planned to record a conversation on November 3. He said that several hours before the meeting, she withdrew after being contacted by representatives of SANS.

In the published recordings, Mikhaylova claims that she was told not to appear on Tsanov’s program and to speak to journalist Martin Karbovski. She also says that she was afraid she would be left without the necessary rehabilitation if she failed to comply with the conditions set out.

These claims have not yet been followed by an official statement from SANS.

Hearing and parliamentary investigation under discussion

The case was also discussed in a conversation between Stanislav Tsanov, Ivaylo Mirchev and Bozhidar Bozhanov. The two MPs expressed their readiness to assist in clarifying the case, as well as in securing the necessary help for Mikhaylova.

Among the options discussed are hearing SANS representatives in the National Assembly and creating a temporary parliamentary committee. The MPs are raising the questions of which official spoke with Mikhaylova, what instructions she was given and whether the actions had been authorized by the agency’s leadership.

“We have to get to the bottom of this. We will help in every way we can,” the published conversation says. According to Mirchev, the investigation should cover not only SANS’s actions, but also possible links between the security services, political representatives and journalists.

Sources: focus-news.net, news.bg, offnews.bg