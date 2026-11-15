Bulgaria’s population declined by 14,153 people in one year

Bulgaria’s population declined by 14,153 people in 2025, reaching 6,423,207 as of December 31. The decrease was 0.22% compared with the previous year, according to final data from the National Statistical Institute.

The main reason remains negative natural population growth. During the year, it reduced the population by 49,238 people, while positive net migration added 35,085 people. Thus, migration offset part of the loss but failed to fully make up for it.

Fewer births and an aging population

In 2025, 50,496 births were registered, of which 50,241 were live births. The number of live births was 3,187 lower than in 2024, representing a 6% decline.

At the same time, the share of people aged 65 and over reached 24.3% of the population. Children under the age of 15 accounted for 13.9%. The average age of the population was 45.4 years, standing at 47.7 years in villages and 44.6 years in cities.

According to Eurostat data, Bulgaria’s natural population growth rate was minus 7.7 people per 1,000 inhabitants in 2025. The same rate was recorded in Latvia. A total of 21 European Union countries had more deaths than births, while the EU’s population as a whole grew by 1.6 people per 1,000 inhabitants.

Migration offsets part of the decline

In 2025, 44,640 people changed their permanent address from abroad to Bulgaria. In the opposite direction – from the country to abroad – 9,555 people moved.

The largest share of immigrants came from Turkey – 25.1%, followed by Ukraine – 18.5%, and Germany – 9.1%. Positive net migration, however, was not enough to offset the natural decrease in the population.

The highest net migration rate was recorded in Kardzhali Province – 26.5 per mille, followed by Burgas – 13.1 per mille, and Varna – 12.4 per mille. Smolyan Province saw the largest population decrease as a result of negative net migration – minus 5.7 per mille.

The population increased during the year in five provinces. The largest growth was recorded in Kardzhali – 1.7%, followed by Burgas and Varna. The sharpest decline was reported in Smolyan Province – 1.9%.

Sources: bnrnews.bg