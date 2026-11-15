From today: Winter tires or 4 mm tread, otherwise a fine

From November 15 to March 1, vehicles in Bulgaria must be driven with tires designed for winter conditions or with tires having a tread depth of at least 4 mm. The penalty for a violation is €25.56, equivalent to 50 leva at the fixed exchange rate.

An important clarification is that the law does not require drivers to replace summer tires with winter tires. Non-winter tires are also permitted if their tread meets the requirement of at least 4 mm. The rule is set out in Article 139, paragraph 1, item 4 of the Road Traffic Act.

Traffic Police begin winter inspections

The requirement is part of the national “Winter” campaign, which the Ministry of Interior conducts in November. The technical condition of vehicles, the condition of the tires and the lighting systems are inspected.

“From November 15 to March 1, under the Road Traffic Act, vehicles must be equipped with tires suitable for winter conditions. If they are not, they must have a tread depth of at least 4 mm,” said Commissioner Sergey Aleksov, deputy head of the Traffic Police Department at the General Directorate of National Police.

The Ministry of Interior states that the legislature has not provided for any tolerance in complying with this requirement. For a violation for which the law does not provide a separate sanction, the general fine under Article 185 of the Road Traffic Act applies. Following the introduction of the euro, the amount is €25.56.

What else the vehicle must contain

Drivers must also check the vehicle’s mandatory equipment: a first-aid kit, a warning triangle, a fire extinguisher and a reflective vest. The “Winter” campaign also monitors the condition of headlights and brake lights.

The campaign is divided into stages. At the beginning of November, inspections focus on the preparation of vehicles, after which attention shifts to the behavior of pedestrians and passengers. From November 21 to 30, the main focus is on the technical condition of vehicles and safe driving during the winter.

The tire requirement remains in force until March 1, 2027.

Sources: bntnews.bg, dariknews.bg