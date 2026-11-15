Yavor Gechev Apologized to Parents of Children with Disabilities

Yavor Gechev, an MP from “Progressive Bulgaria”, apologized to the parents of children with disabilities over the public reaction surrounding the withdrawn bill amending the Personal Assistance Act. He assured them that none of the approximately 13,000 mothers who work as personal assistants would be disadvantaged.

“I want to apologize for what is circulating in the public sphere; no one wanted this aspect of the matter,” Gechev said in an interview with Bulgaria ON AIR. He described the issue as unpleasant and inadequately addressed and acknowledged that the prepared texts contained shortcomings.

What the Bill Provided For

“We do not need opposition when we are causing such things to ourselves,” Yavor Gechev said.

The bill was submitted on November 10 and withdrawn by its sponsor on November 13, before its second reading. This came after strong dissatisfaction expressed by parents of children with disabilities and a declared readiness to protest. The withdrawal was reported by “Fokus”; at the time of publication, there was no separate official statement from the government or the parliamentary group.

The proposed amendments provided that, starting in 2027, the pay of personal assistants would no longer automatically increase in line with the minimum wage. The bill set an hourly rate of €5.24 for 2027, as well as abolishing the additional remuneration for length of service and professional experience. It also provided for employment contracts to be replaced by special contracts for the provision of personal assistance.

According to the sponsors, this would expand the opportunity for personal assistants to combine caring for their relatives with working elsewhere. However, parents expressed concerns that the changes could weaken their employment and financial protection.

Gechev Emphasized the Need for Oversight

In his statement, the MP said that the issue should be considered in its entirety, including because of allegations of abuses in assessments carried out by the Territorial Expert Medical Commission (TELK). He noted that social assistants number around 100,000, while mothers who work as personal assistants number approximately 13,000.

“Because it seems to me that some people are taking other people’s money. Those who sometimes receive the money do not need it,” Gechev said, presenting this as a problem of oversight of social spending rather than as an established fact in every case.

Following the withdrawal of the bill, no specific deadline has been announced for submitting a new version. Gechev also commented on the sanctions against the “Kaufland” chain, urging businesses to respect the state and not complain when institutions are carrying out their duties.

Sources: focus-news.net, bgonair.bg