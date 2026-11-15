Road conditions: normal traffic at the borders, roadworks underway

Traffic is normal at all of Bulgaria’s land border crossing points, the Border Police reports. Ferry services on the Oryahovo–Bechet and Svishtov–Zimnicea routes have been temporarily suspended due to the low water level of the Danube. Passenger cars and minibuses weighing up to 3.5 tonnes can pass through the Makaza, Zlatograd, Rudозem and Ivaylovgrad crossings, while trucks can also pass through Kulata, Ilinden and Kapitan Petko Voyvoda.

Temporary traffic arrangements remain in place on sections of the national road network where repair and preventive maintenance work is being carried out. On Road II-66 between Stara Zagora and Podslon, traffic is moving in both directions in a single lane due to repairs to the asphalt surface. Restrictions are also in place on Road III-565 in the Cherna Gora–Partizanin section, where traffic is regulated by road signs and a temporary traffic arrangement until November 16.

Traffic is also moving in both directions in a single lane on Road I-5 between Charkovo and Gabrovo, as well as on the Lozarevo–Prilep road. The latest road information urges drivers to follow the temporary signage and exercise increased caution in roadwork zones.

Conditions in the mountains

It will be cloudy in the mountains, with moderate winds in the lower areas and temporarily strong westerly winds along the higher ridges. „It will be cloudy in the mountains,“ the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology says in its forecast.

The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1,200 metres will be around 7 degrees, while at 2,000 metres it will be around 3 degrees. A snow cover of 6 centimetres has been recorded on Mount Botev. For tourists, this means lower temperatures, snow-covered sections along the higher routes and the need to plan hikes with the wind and visibility in mind.

Operation „Winter“ and the fire service report

As of November 15, vehicles are required to be fitted with tyres designed for winter conditions or with a tread depth of at least 4 millimetres. The second stage of Operation „Winter“ continues until November 20 and focuses on the safety of pedestrians and passengers, the use of seat belts and child restraint systems, as well as giving pedestrians the right of way.

Over a 24-hour period, fire service units responded to 507 incident reports and extinguished 114 fires. Direct material damage was caused in 20 of the fires, including in eight residential buildings and six vehicles. One person died and one person was injured in the fires.

Sources: mvr.bg, meteo.bg