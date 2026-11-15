Eyewitnesses: Serious crash near the Dolphinarium in Varna

A serious crash occurred on Knyaz Boris I Boulevard in Varna, in the section between the Dolphinarium and the Zoo, heading towards the city centre. The incident was reported by eyewitnesses quoted by “Petel”. According to them, the car split apart on impact, and parts of it landed in the nearby underpass. This information has not yet been officially confirmed.

An eyewitness claims that at around 23:10, they saw the car travelling in the opposite direction, towards Golden Sands, at more than 150 km/h. The speed has not been confirmed by police. “There was only one car. No pedestrians were injured,” another witness commented on social media, as quoted by the media outlet.

According to eyewitnesses, traffic in the area was disrupted after the crash, and the road section was closed. At present, there is no official statement from the Varna Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior regarding the driver’s condition, any possible injuries or the causes of the accident.