Today Is World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims

Today marks the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims. It falls on the third Sunday of November each year and is dedicated to people who have died on the roads, as well as to their families.

The latest published consolidated data from the Ministry of Interior, cited by BTA, show that 435 people have died and 7,438 have been injured in road incidents since the beginning of the year. The “Angels on the Road” association is organizing open road safety lessons in Sofia and Stara Zagora.

In Stara Zagora, the initiative includes a memorial service and demonstrations using simulators for head-on collisions and vehicle rollovers.

Meanwhile, the number of people killed in the serious chain collision on the Trakia motorway has risen to 13. The latest victim died in a hospital in Burgas.

The National Investigation Service said there was no leading theory regarding the causes of the incident. “There is no leading theory until one of them is ruled out,” investigator Yasen Todorov said, quoted by BNT.

According to him, it is not ruled out that the investigation could end without charges being brought, but it is also possible that several people could be charged. Work on all theories and the collection of evidence are continuing.