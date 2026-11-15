Heavy truck traffic at Kapitan Andreevo border crossing

There is heavy traffic for freight vehicles at the exit of the Kapitan Andreevo border crossing to Turkey. This was reported by the General Directorate of Border Police in its update on traffic at Bulgaria’s borders.

“Traffic is heavy at the Kapitan Andreevo border crossing, on the exit route for freight vehicles,” the General Directorate of Border Police said.

Traffic at all border crossings on the border with Greece is normal. Vehicles weighing up to 3.5 tonnes are allowed to pass through Rudозем, Zlatograd, Makaza and Ivaylovgrad.

Passenger cars, buses and freight vehicles are being allowed to pass through Kulata, Ilinden and Kapitan Petko Voyvoda.

Traffic at all border crossings with Romania is also normal. Ferry services on the Oryahovo–Bechet and Svishtov–Zimnicea routes remain suspended due to low water levels on the Danube River.

No traffic difficulties have been reported at the border crossings with Serbia and the Republic of North Macedonia.