Nitrate levels above the limit in the water in the Ruse village of Yudelnik

Elevated nitrate levels have been found in the drinking water in the Ruse village of Yudelnik. The Regional Health Inspectorate in Ruse has notified the mayor’s office, while the local authorities recommend that tap water not be used for drinking and cooking.

Nearly 1,000 people live in the village. For about two weeks, they have been buying bottled water, increasing household expenses. For the time being, water is not being delivered by tanker trucks, and no timeframe has been given for lifting the restriction.

„We received an email from the Regional Health Inspectorate stating that nitrate levels in the water had exceeded the limit and that we should notify the residents,“ said Ayten Ibryamova, an expert at the Yudelnik mayor’s office. According to her, the limit is 50, while a level of 53 was recorded during the inspection. Warnings have been posted in public places and in the village’s shops.

This is the second water quality problem in Yudelnik this year. During the summer, cloudy water flowed from the taps, and residents were supplied by tanker trucks.

Ruse Water and Sewerage said that monitoring of water quality had been stepped up. A meeting with institutions and agricultural producers is planned to clarify the possible causes of the elevated nitrate levels.

Source: bntnews.bg