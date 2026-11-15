Energy Minister Iva Petrova: Only Five Teams Are Repairing Breakdowns in Sofia

Only five teams are dealing with emergency situations across Sofia, while repairs for some of the breakdowns have been ongoing for more than two months. Energy Minister Iva Petrova said this in an interview on NOVA’s “Wake Up.” According to her, a quality district heating service is currently not being provided in parts of the capital.

“There are only five teams that have to deal with emergency situations across Sofia. For many of these emergencies, repairing the breakdown continues for more than two months, which is absolutely unacceptable,” Petrova said.

Inspections and Unimplemented Instructions

The Ministry of Energy raised the alarm as early as July about problems in preparing for the heating season. According to Petrova, inspections had revealed a lack of adequate technical organization at “Toplofikatsia Sofia.”

On November 11, supervisory officials drew up yet another inspection report. The minister said that following the inspections, the company had been issued instructions, but subsequent monitoring showed that they had not been carried out. She called for more effective management.

Petrova described the problems as structural and said that both immediate technical and organizational measures and a longer-term solution were needed.

“Everyone must fulfill their role and show commitment, including the management of ‘Toplofikatsia Sofia,’ as well as the owner of ‘Toplofikatsia Sofia’ – Sofia Municipality,” the minister urged.

According to her, the commitment of the company and Sofia Municipality must guarantee the heating season and the quality of the service, while at the same time a solution is being sought to the structural problem at “Toplofikatsia Sofia.”

Source: nova.bg