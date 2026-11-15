Krasimir Dimitrov: The first alert about the Trakia motorway crash was made via eCall

The first alert about the serious crash on the Trakia motorway was made at 7:01 a.m. via the eCall system. It was generated automatically by a vehicle, without the driver dialing 112. Around 48 alerts about the incident were received by the regional emergency call center in Burgas, Krasimir Dimitrov, director of the National 112 System, told BNT.

The eCall system transmits information to 112 about the vehicle’s location, make and model, as well as data on the passengers who were wearing seat belts. According to Dimitrov, this information is particularly important during rescue operations when the vehicle has left the road and cannot be spotted by passing motorists.

“If the operator fails to establish contact with the passengers, the incident is classified as high priority and police, fire service and emergency medical teams are dispatched immediately,” Krasimir Dimitrov said.

The operators consolidated the incoming alerts and gave instructions to the people at the scene. Those who had not been injured were advised to leave their vehicles and move to a safe distance.

Dimitrov stressed that in similar incidents, traffic must be stopped as quickly as possible to prevent other vehicles from entering the section with reduced visibility. “112 shortens the response time of all services,” the system’s director said, describing the coordination between the police, fire service and emergency medical teams as rapid and effective.

According to Krasimir Dimitrov, no alert about fog had been received from the section before the crash. He pointed out that the 112 emergency number should receive advance information from the Road Infrastructure Agency and Avtomagistrali when there are dangerous road conditions.

He said that in this way, when there is information about deteriorating road conditions, police patrols can be dispatched in time to warn drivers and secure the section.

Source: bntnews.bg