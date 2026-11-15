25-year-old in life-threatening condition after crash in Varna

A 25-year-old man from Varna has been admitted to intensive care in life-threatening condition after a serious crash near the Dolphinarium. He suffered multiple fractures and a pneumothorax, the Varna Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior reported.

The signal was received at around 11:00 p.m. about an engine on fire and a crashed vehicle, part of which was in the underpass. According to preliminary information, the car was travelling along „Knyaz Boris I“ Boulevard towards the city centre.

For reasons that have not yet been established, the vehicle left the roadway. It then hit a tree, a street lighting pole, bushes and a wheelchair ramp. After that, part of the car fell into the underpass together with the driver.

The injured man is from Varna. Police уточняват, че причините и обстоятелствата около катастрофата все още се изясняват. „Работата по случая продължава“, посочват от ОДМВР-Варна.

The incident is the second serious road accident in Varna in recent days. On November 13, a 75-year-old pedestrian died after being hit by a passenger car on „Vasil Levski“ Boulevard towards the „Golden Sands“ resort. According to initial information, the man was crossing at a location where pedestrians are not permitted to cross. He died at the scene.