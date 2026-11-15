Boyko Borissov: The government is a temporary dictatorship and will end soon

GERB leader Boyko Borissov described those in power as a “temporary dictatorship” and said that, in his view, this government would end very soon. He spoke to journalists in Pleven and accused the authorities of not tolerating parliament and the parliamentary republic.

“They have a single autocratic leader, and whatever he says has to happen. What kind of parliament is that? It is a temporary dictatorship; it does not tolerate parliament or a parliamentary republic. All of this will end very soon. All they have left to do is elect a prosecutor general so they can finish everything,” Borissov said.

According to him, the political division imposed in recent years has turned the parties against one another. Borissov referred to a statement by MP Anton Kutev, who said that the governing majority learns from the opposition what the Ministry of Finance is preparing.

“In fact, if I am not mistaken, his parliamentary group learns from the opposition what is happening in parliament and in the Council of Ministers,” the GERB leader said.

Borissov also commented on the proposal to amend the rules governing personal assistants. He said that the information about its withdrawal had come from the Ministry of Finance, even though the texts had not been submitted by the ministry but by a group of MPs.

“It was not introduced by the Ministry of Finance, but by a group of MPs—they do not even know how the system works,” Borissov commented.

A day earlier, Anton Kutev told NOVA that those in power would withdraw the proposal to amend the Personal Assistance Act. According to him, the only change under discussion is that pensioners working as personal assistants should not be employed under labor contracts. Kutev said that the number of personal assistants had grown from around 7,000–8,000 when the law was adopted to 85,000 at present.

Kutev also said that MPs from the governing majority learn from the opposition what the Finance Ministry is preparing. Borissov used precisely this statement as an argument in his criticism of the way decisions are made within the governing majority.