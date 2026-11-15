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Man with 2.49‰ crashes into car and pole in Razgrad

Man with 2.49‰ crashes into car and pole in Razgrad

The 53-year-old driver has been detained, and expedited proceedings have been initiated in the case. Traffic on part of Knyaz Boris Boulevard has been restricted because of the damaged electricity pole

Nov 15, 2026 11:56 62

Man with 2.49‰ crashes into car and pole in Razgrad - 1
Tihomir Shumov Tihomir Shumov Author at Fakti.bg

A 53-year-old man has been detained in Razgrad after the Lexus he was driving successively crashed into a parked Opel Astra and an electricity pole. The accident occurred at around 21:40 on Knyaz Boris Boulevard, said Iliyana Georgieva, spokesperson for the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior.

The police team that arrived at the scene tested the driver with a breathalyser. The device recorded 2.49‰ alcohol in his exhaled air. The man was taken for a blood sample for chemical analysis, and expedited proceedings have been initiated in the case.

The driver has been detained at the District Police Department in Razgrad. There have been no reports of anyone injured in the incident.

Because of the damage, Knyaz Boris Boulevard has been temporarily closed in the section from the intersection with Levski Street to the intersection with 28 January Street. Teams from Energo-Pro are expected to replace the damaged electricity pole and restore the power supply.

“Drivers should use detour routes,” Iliyana Georgieva added.

The case comes days after another inspection in the Razgrad region. During it, a 20-year-old driver of a Ford Fiesta lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a roadside guardrail. The breathalyser recorded 3.08‰ alcohol in his exhaled air.


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