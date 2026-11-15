Angel’s relatives protest outside the clinic in Plovdiv

Parents and relatives of 6-year-old Angel Raychev protested outside the private “Medicus Alpha” clinic in Plovdiv. The child died in 2025 following a dental procedure at the medical facility. The protesters are calling for a swift and fair trial, as well as effective sentences.

The demonstration took place days after the first hearing in the case, at which the parents came face to face with the doctors facing charges. They are anesthesiologists Plamen Mandev and Lyubomir Morev, and dentist Desislava Geordzheva.

At the beginning of the week, the Plovdiv District Court returned the indictment to the prosecution service due to omissions and a lack of specificity in the charges. According to information from the court hearing, the procedural violations could hinder the defendants’ ability to prepare their defense.

The two anesthesiologists have been charged with negligent performance of their medical duties. The charges against the doctors do not constitute established guilt, and the case must continue after the identified irregularities are remedied and the indictment is submitted again.

“If there really are such omissions, it would be better for the court to identify them rather than the defense,” the child’s father, Georgi Raychev, said regarding the omissions in the indictment identified by the court.

The Supreme Administrative Court has suspended the implementation of the health minister’s order to close the clinic. Thus, the medical facility continues to operate while the legal dispute over the administrative measure is pending.

For Angel’s relatives, the protest is another call for the case to be heard on its merits and concluded within a reasonable timeframe. Following the return of the indictment, the prosecution service must remedy the identified irregularities and submit it to the court again.