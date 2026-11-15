State of Emergency in Kozloduy Remains Due to Chromium Contamination

The state of emergency in the town of Kozloduy remains in force due to elevated chromium levels in the drinking water. In October, the concentration was twice the permissible limit, while the latest interim checks show improvement only in some areas.

The measure was introduced at the end of October, initially for seven days, but was subsequently extended because of the ongoing deviations in the water supply network. According to the authorities, the problem arose after a drastic reduction in the water volumes at the main water source.

Samples taken by the Regional Health Inspectorate on November 9 from containers and water tankers in the town showed no deviations from the regulatory requirements. However, elevated chromium levels continue to be recorded in the central water supply, which is why tap water must not be used for drinking or food preparation.

Vratsa Regional Governor Rosen Mihaylov said that in some places the concentration was already below the permissible limit of 0.5, but remained high in other areas.

“Levels are still high in other areas, so the state of emergency remains in force. Water has been secured,” said Rosen Mihaylov.

The State Reserve is providing 864,000 liters of bottled drinking water from its facilities in Plovdiv and Pleven. The quantities were secured by a decision of the Council of Ministers, with 50 liters allocated for each resident. Water is delivered to the homes of people living alone and those who are ill after they submit a request, while the remaining residents receive it from a designated distribution point at the Municipal Housing and Utilities Company.

A private company has donated 150,000 bottles of water, which have been distributed among the schools. Deliveries of water from the State Reserve will continue on Tuesday. Restrictions on the use of water from the central network remain in force until tests confirm that the indicators have permanently returned to within the regulatory limits.