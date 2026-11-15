Fog and clouds overnight, rain at the start of the week

Cold air will spread across the entire country overnight. It will remain cloudy over most areas, while precipitation in the southeastern parts will gradually weaken and stop. The wind will weaken and die down in places, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology reported.

Reduced visibility and fog are possible in the Danubian Plain and enclosed valleys after midnight. Minimum temperatures will be between 0° and 5°, and around 1° in Sofia.

“Minimum temperatures will be between 0° and 5°, and around 1° in Sofia,” the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology said.

Visibility in foggy areas will improve by noon. After a temporary decrease and break in the cloud cover, clouds will begin to increase again from the west. The wind will shift to east-southeasterly and will be moderate. Maximum temperatures will reach between 7° and 12°, and around 8° in Sofia.

Cloud cover along the Black Sea coast will be broken, but more significant over the southern coast and during the afternoon. A moderate easterly wind will blow. Temperatures will be between 11° and 13°, while sea water temperatures will range from 13°-14° along the northern coast to 15°-16° along the southern coast. The sea will be moderately rough, at 2-3 on the Beaufort scale.

Cloudy weather will prevail in the mountains. In the lower areas, the wind will be moderate from the south-southwest, while temporarily strong westerly winds will blow along the highest ridges. The maximum temperature at 1,200 metres will be around 7°, and at 2,000 metres around 3°.

Rain is expected in places in western Bulgaria overnight on Monday. Monday will be predominantly cloudy, with fog in the lowlands. The wind will be nearly calm or light from the south-southwest.

Overnight on Tuesday, precipitation will move from west to east across many areas. The wind will shift to west-northwesterly and strengthen. The precipitation will quickly stop in the morning, the cloud cover will temporarily break up, and in the western half the wind will turn southwesterly again. Warmer weather is expected.