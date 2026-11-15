Journalist Vladimir Klisurov of “Bulgaria Dnes” has died

Journalist Vladimir Klisurov of the newspaper „Bulgaria Dnes“ died unexpectedly on Saturday, the editorial team reported. „We have lost Vlado,“ his colleagues wrote.

The statement said that Klisurov had been dedicated to his work, as well as to his family and friends. His colleagues also noted that he supported his favorite team and was someone they could always rely on.

„We all knew that we could always trust him and that he would calmly, professionally and willingly help,“ „Bulgaria Dnes“ wrote.

The editorial team expressed its sorrow over the journalist’s loss and said that it would not forget him. „From today on, the „Bulgaria Dnes“ editorial office will not be the same,“ the statement said.

The article concludes with a tribute to the bright memory of Vladimir Klisurov.