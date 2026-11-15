Iliana Iotova: Peace Is Not Guaranteed and Requires Daily Commitment

Peace is neither guaranteed nor eternal and requires daily commitment. President Iliana Iotova said this at the opening of the 20th Summit of the International Organisation of La Francophonie in Phnom Penh.

The forum is being held on 15 and 16 November under the motto “Reinvesting in Peace for Shared Prosperity and Lasting Stability” and brings together representatives of 90 countries and governments. The main topics include dialogue, the peaceful resolution of disputes and sustainable development.

Call for a European Role in the Negotiations

In her address, Iotova focused on the war in Ukraine, which, in her words, has been continuing for almost five years. She called on Europe to actively participate with a proposal in the peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia and expressed hope that the European Union would join the next round of talks.

The president insisted that the Black Sea should remain a zone of shared security, free navigation and international cooperation. She once again called for a moratorium on hostilities in the basin.

“The Black Sea must remain a zone of shared security, free navigation and international cooperation,” Iliana Iotova said.

According to the president, the Black Sea is a strategic space not only for the countries of the region but also for Europe as a whole. She also highlighted its importance for global food security.

Education as an Investment in Stability

Iotova said that, at a time of global crises and mistrust, states share a responsibility towards the principles of the United Nations.

“We often talk about peace, but what does it mean to each person? For a mother, it means the security of seeing her child return home. For a young person, it means the opportunity to build their future. For a nation, it means the freedom to choose its own destiny,” the president said.

She described international cooperation, political dialogue and solidarity as key tools for preventing crises and building lasting cooperation. Bulgaria has been a full member of the International Organisation of La Francophonie since 1993.

In Iotova’s words, the diversity of peoples, experiences and cultures within the Francophonie creates opportunities for joint action. She emphasised that lasting peace requires inclusive societies and concrete prospects for younger generations.

“Investing in youth, education and digital skills is essential. Education and access to economic opportunities are investments in the stability of tomorrow,” Iliana Iotova said.

Before the opening of the meeting, the president was received by Cambodia’s King Norodom Sihamoni and the Secretary-General of the International Organisation of La Francophonie, Louise Mushikiwabo.